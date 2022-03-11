Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

TSE:BDT opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

About Bird Construction (Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.