Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Raised by Analyst

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olaplex in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Olaplex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Olaplex stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Olaplex has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.