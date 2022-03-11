Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.42. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.