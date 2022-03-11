Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average is $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

