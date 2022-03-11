Qbao (QBT) Reaches One Day Volume of $16,153.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $311,232.30 and $16,153.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.