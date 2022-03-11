QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of QCCO stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. QC has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.95.

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and is focused on providing credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. The firm engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans, and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

