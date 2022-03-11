Qcash Market Cap Hits $63.08 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Qcash has a market cap of $63.08 million and $148.32 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.57 or 0.06577759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.23 or 0.99848490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042078 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

