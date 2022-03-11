QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

QUAI DAO (CURRENCY:QUAI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $874,875.18 and approximately $102,832.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.48 or 0.06603219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.29 or 0.99755267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041964 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

