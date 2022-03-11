QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QCOM traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $152.34. 7,392,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.