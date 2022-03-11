Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $5.12 on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.
About Quálitas Controladora
