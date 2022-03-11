Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $5.12 on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

