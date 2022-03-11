Quant Price Down 2.9% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $38.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.90 or 0.00292261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004196 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.67 or 0.01233381 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003327 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

