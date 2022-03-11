QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $1,071,497.75.

On Monday, December 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. 5,555,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,266. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

