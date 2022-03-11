Quark (QRK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.21 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Quark has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $113,510.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,579,522 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

