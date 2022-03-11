Qubitica (QBIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

