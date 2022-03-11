Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quidel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Quidel by 80,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.91.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

