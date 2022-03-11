QV Investors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,880 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.10. 803,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

