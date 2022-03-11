QV Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.