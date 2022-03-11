QV Investors Inc. Sells 35,654 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 35,654 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.39. The stock had a trading volume of 123,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,272. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

