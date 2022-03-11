Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 39,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 47,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$27.92 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a current ratio of 16.48.
Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)
