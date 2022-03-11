RAI Finance (SOFI) Market Cap Reaches $33.37 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $751,716.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.48 or 0.06593641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.13 or 1.00102268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041896 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.