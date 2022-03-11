Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,493. Randstad has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

