Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RRC. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.