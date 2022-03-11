RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Announces Earnings Results

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%.
RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 477,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,998. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.64.
In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $59,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,295 shares of company stock worth $373,018 over the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
