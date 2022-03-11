RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $55.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.64. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $373,018. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 186,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 898,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,148,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

