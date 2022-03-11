RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €605.20 ($657.83) and last traded at €605.40 ($658.04). 21,955 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €628.40 ($683.04).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($811.96) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($690.22) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($880.43) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($565.22) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($833.70) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €687.00 ($746.74).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €730.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €816.55.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.