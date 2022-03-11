Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $636,702.58 and approximately $11,801.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,909.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06616120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00268788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00750429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00068595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00439816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00395814 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,701,143 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.