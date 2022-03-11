Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $2.41 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $215.21 million and approximately $29.20 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00006039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00045444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.57 or 0.06620184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,546.02 or 0.99221326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042053 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,407,672 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

