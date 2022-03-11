Raymond James Analysts Give Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) a C$13.00 Price Target

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been given a C$13.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEY. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.90.

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,286. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,795,261.65. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $220,010 and have sold 133,887 shares valued at $1,347,761.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

