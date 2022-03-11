Raymond James Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $74.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 237.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $671.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

