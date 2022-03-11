Raymond James Cuts Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $6.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.
UP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.
NYSE UP opened at $3.20 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
