Raymond James Cuts Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $6.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

UP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE UP opened at $3.20 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

