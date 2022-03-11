Raymond James Increases Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BNEFF traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

