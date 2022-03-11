Raymond James Increases EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $64.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Shares of EPR opened at $52.42 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 92.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

