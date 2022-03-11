Raymond James Increases Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target to C$3.15

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.