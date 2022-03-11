Raymond James Increases Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target to C$3.15

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenlane Renewables (GRNWF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.