Raymond James Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Altius Minerals stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $12,876,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $7,022,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

