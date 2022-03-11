Raymond James Raises Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $27.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

CDRE opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $45,586,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

