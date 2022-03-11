Raymond James Reiterates “C$57.00” Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$57.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

IMO traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 621,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$28.63 and a 1-year high of C$60.51.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

