Raze Network Price Tops $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $545,082.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.77 or 0.06588940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,793.98 or 0.99856958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

