Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $11,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50.

Shares of Reading International stock remained flat at $$4.23 on Friday. 11,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,549. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

