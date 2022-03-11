Real Brokerage (REAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect Real Brokerage to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.38 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.