Real Brokerage (REAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect Real Brokerage to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.38 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
