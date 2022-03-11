Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Realio Network has a market cap of $1.28 million and $150,158.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.48 or 0.06605973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.34 or 0.99912755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041821 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

