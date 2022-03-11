Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prudential (PRU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prudential (LON: PRU) recently:
- 3/10/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/10/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/9/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/9/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/3/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/21/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,680 ($22.01) to GBX 1,640 ($21.49). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/9/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/7/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/27/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,751 ($22.94) to GBX 1,719 ($22.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/25/2022 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,349.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The stock has a market cap of £29.59 billion and a PE ratio of -15.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.23%.
