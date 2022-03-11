Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prudential (PRU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prudential (LON: PRU) recently:

3/10/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,680 ($22.01) to GBX 1,640 ($21.49). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,751 ($22.94) to GBX 1,719 ($22.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,349.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The stock has a market cap of £29.59 billion and a PE ratio of -15.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.23%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

