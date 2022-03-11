Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF):

3/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €22.00 ($23.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.50 ($13.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/9/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €22.00 ($23.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.10 ($18.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/16/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/8/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/7/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.10 ($18.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($18.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/4/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.50 ($13.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/18/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.10 ($18.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($18.48) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of SDF stock traded up €2.40 ($2.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €24.40 ($26.52). 3,123,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.77. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a 1-year high of €23.67 ($25.73).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

