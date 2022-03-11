Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD):

3/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $242.00 to $234.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $275.00.

2/17/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the Midland basin, Pioneer Natural had the largest acreage position with operations across 680,000 net acres of land and identified more than 20,000 drilling sites. This is likely to provide it with decades of crude production. It has roughly 10 more years of drilling inventory in the region, wherein it can keep producing without a deceleration in the current output pace. Recently, Pioneer completed the divestment of its assets (92,000 net acres) in the Delaware Basin for $3.1 billion to Continental Resources. PXD is representing the deal closure as its prime intention of diverting its entire focus to the more profitable Midland Basin assets. Hence, in the lucrative Midland Basin, it has established itself as the only large-cap exploration and production pure play. The upstream energy firm has strengthened its 2030 goals for emission reduction.”

2/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $228.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $213.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $216.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $230.00.

1/13/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer's rising exploration and abandonments costs are hurting the bottom line. With the expected increase in activities, the figure is expected to rise further in the coming days. The upstream energy player is also being affected by rising costs associated with oil and gas production. For the first nine months of 2021, Pioneer suffered hedging losses of almost $2 billion. While the industry’s recovery has been stronger than expected, rapidly spreading new variants of the virus is making near-term outlook for upstream business extremely gloomy. The uncertainty in energy business owing to the pandemic has been affecting its upstream operations. Also, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers, reflecting operational weakness. Thus, Pioneer appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

1/10/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

Shares of PXD traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.53. 52,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,007. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

