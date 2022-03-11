Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Williams Companies (WMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB):

3/1/2022 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00.

1/18/2022 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 76.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 125.8% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

