Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN):
- 3/10/2022 – Zosano Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Zosano Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Zosano Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/22/2022 – Zosano Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Zosano Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.95. Zosano Pharma Co. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.52.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
