Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN):

3/10/2022 – Zosano Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Zosano Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Zosano Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/22/2022 – Zosano Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Zosano Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.95. Zosano Pharma Co. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

