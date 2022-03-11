Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 25,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $253.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,480 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

