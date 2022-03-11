Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Update

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 422,000 shares, an increase of 349.9% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reed’s by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REED traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,973. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

