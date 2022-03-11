Refinable 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $549,572.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.1000 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $549,572.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.43 or 0.06590114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.69 or 0.99825446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.