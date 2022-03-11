Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
RGLS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 28,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.04.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
