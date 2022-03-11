Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 10,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 519,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,946. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

